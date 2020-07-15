Man from Bible Hill area wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Colchester District RCMP has obtained an arrest warrant for a man from the Bible Hill area facing numerous charges, including assault, uttering threats, and mischief.

Twenty-nine-year-old Stephen Joseph "Dakota" Maloney is described as Indigenous, standing 6' tall and 207 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The offences occurred in Colchester County between May and July.

(Submitted/RCMP)

The RCMP say that the public is asked to not approach Maloney if he is located.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

(Submitted/RCMP)