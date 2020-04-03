Man killed after being struck by tractor trailer in Antigonish

A 42-year-old man has died after being hit by a tractor trailer on Highway 104 near Exit 32 in Antigonish.

The RCMP say the westbound vehicle struck a pedestrian who had just exited his vehicle yesterday afternoon.

Police say the truck driver was not able to avoid the Antigonish man, who died at the scene.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

RCMP responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and the highway was closed westbound between Exits 32 and 33 until around 11 p.m.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.