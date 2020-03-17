Man killed, woman seriously injured in Highway 101 crash

The RCMP say an 81-year-old man is dead and a 78-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a collision on Highway 101 in the Coldbrook area.

The victims were in a small car that was entering the highway at Exit 14.

Police say the vehicle did a U-turn once it entered the highway and was struck by a westbound pickup truck.

The driver, from Annapolis County, died at the scene while the passenger was transported from the scene via LifeFlight for medical treatment.

The sole occupant of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS for medical treatment.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was called to the scene, resulting in the closure of Highway 101 between Exits 14 and 15 for several hours.