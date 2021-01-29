Man missing from Dartmouth hospital: Public Health

Nova Scotia Health is asking for the public's help in locating a 29-year-old man who is missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

Issak Mohamed is described as an Arabic man, 5'10" and 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short curly brown hair.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, black jacket, white shoes, and a black knit hat.

The department says his risk increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police.