Man pleads not guilty to supplying ammunition in Nova Scotia mass shooting case

One of the three people who allegedly supplied ammunition to the gunman who murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia last spring has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A lawyer representing James Banfield entered the plea Monday in a Halifax-area courtroom.



His three-day trial in Dartmouth provincial court is scheduled to start Jan. 24, 2022.

Banfield was one of three people charged in December with unlawfully transferring ammunition to the killer before the mass killing on April 18-19, 2020.

The same charge was laid against Banfield's sister, Lisa, who was the spouse of the killer, and her brother-in-law, Brian Brewster.



The offences are alleged to have occurred in the month before the slayings, and the RCMP have said the three "had no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions.''