The Nova Scotia RCMP say a 29-year old man from Farmington who was reported missing on August 5, 2017 has been located deceased.

Police say human remains were located on a property in Lunenburg County on December 11th.

The remains have been positively identified by the Medical Examiner's Officer as those of the missing man.

RCMP say the death is not believed to be suspicious in nature but the investigation into the death is ongoing.