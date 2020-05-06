Man seriously injured in Bible Hill assault

The RCMP are investigating after a man was assaulted at a home on College Rd. in Bible Hill.

The Mounties tell our newsroom the incident was reported to police just before 7 a.m. Monday, May 4.

One man was assaulted with an edged weapon by another man known to him.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries in the attack and had to be taken to hospital

The RCMP say it was not a random attack and they continue to investigate.There's no word on charges.

