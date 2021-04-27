Man seriously injured in Hammonds Plains hit and run

An 18-year old man is facing dangerous driving charges after a hit and run in Hammonds Plains Sunday.

Officers responded at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man being hit by a truck and EHS transported a 27-year old East Dover man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the truck involved fled the scene, but it was located later at a home in Hammonds Plains and an 18-year old man from the community was arrested, failed a roadside screening and was taken to detachment for breath samples.

The man is facing charges of dangerous driving and leaving the scene of an accident and was released with a 15-day license suspension for low-level alcohol impairment and a court date in June.