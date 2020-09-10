Man shot during incident with New Glasgow Police facing several charges

New Glasgow Regional Police (NGRP) say a 25-year-old Pictou County man who was shot during an incident with police is facing several charges.

Officers were dispatched to Washington Street around 10 p.m. on August 3rd.

Constable Ken Macdonald says in a release that, "While conducting a criminal investigation an officer discharged their weapon."

The 25-year-old man was transported to the Aberdeen Hospital and later to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

No one else was injured.

Police announced yesterday that he faces charges of assault with a weapon, resisting/obstructing a police officer, possession of a weapon, theft under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident has been referred to Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

New Glasgow Regional Police say they're unable to discuss further details as the matter is before SIRT investigators and the courts.