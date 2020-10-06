Man who was subject of wife's appeal in Nova Scotia assisted death case dies

A Nova Scotia man whose wife tried to stop his medically assisted death in court has died in hospital.



According to his obituary posted on a funeral home website, 83-year-old Jack Eugene Sorenson died Saturday at Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg, N.S.



His wife of 48 years, Katherine Sorenson, lost a bid to stop his medically assisted death after it was rejected Friday by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.



The unanimous ruling from a three-judge panel said the court has no jurisdiction to determine eligibility for medical assistance in dying, including whether an individual has the capacity to make decisions about end-of-life treatment.



It also said those decisions should be left to approved health-care assessors.



Katherine Sorenson, 82, had maintained her husband's wish to die was based on anxiety and delusions.