Manhunt in Meat Cove continues Tuesday

A manhunt is ongoing today in Cape Breton, as police continued to search overnight for a 33-year-old.

The RCMP say Perry MacKinnon fled into a wooded area with a firearm in Meat Cove.

Police are asking people to stay in their homes, not to approach him, and contact 911 if he is spotted.

MacKinnon was last seen in a camouflage jacket and blue track pants.

The RCMP say they used helicopters with Forward Looking InfraRed (FLIR) in the search overnight and that a significant number of resources are involved.

A warrant for MacKinnon's arrest was issued last August after he failed to show up for a court appearance in Sydney on several weapons charges.