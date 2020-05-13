Mannequin to be launched to provide clues to possible whereabouts of missing child

The Town of Truro says a mannequin will be launched in Lepper Brook this afternoon to provide clues to the possible whereabouts of a missing three-year-old.

The active search for Dylan Ehler was suspended yesterday after six days of extensive searching, though the missing persons investigation is continuing.

The mannequin is approximately the same height and weight of Dylan and will have radio frequency equipment attached.

The town says in a media release that it will be tracked overhead by helicopter, and reporting stations will be set up along the Salmon River to capture the signal.

The Provincial Dive Team will also be in the Salmon River, near Stanfield's Ltd, as part of this exploratory trial.

Today's tides are similar to those of May 6th, when Dylan went missing, and the town says conditions are ideal for this new technique.

The stop logs will be pulled back out of the Reservoir on the Lepper Brook this afternoon to simulate the brook conditions of May 6th.