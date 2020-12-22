Mass shooter's estate worth $2.1 million: court documents

Newly released court documents say the estate of the Nova Scotia mass murderer is valued at $2.1 million.

Roughly one-third of that, about $705,000, is in cash seized by police.

He was shot dead by a police officer at a gas station on April 19th, after the gunman killed 22 people during his rampage across the province.

The December 14th evaluation prepared for the probate court says six properties listed under the killer's name are worth approximately $1.2 million and three of his businesses are valued at $130,000.

The estate is facing several lawsuits, both from his common law spouse, Lisa Banfield, and from the families of his victims.

Sandra McCulloch, a lawyer for the families, says what's left of the estate should go to his many victims.