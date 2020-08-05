Massive Beirut blast kills more than 100, injures thousands

Lebanon's interior minister says it appears a massive explosion in Beirut was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tons of ammonium nitrate.

Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station that the material had been stored in a warehouse at a dock in the capital's port since it was confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

Videos showed what appeared to be a fire erupting nearby just before Tuesday's explosion, and local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved.

The fire appeared to spread to a nearby building, triggering the more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and generating a shock wave.

Authorities say at least 100 people were killed and 4,000 wounded, with the toll likely to rise as more bodies are being pulled from the rubble.

Global Affairs Canada says it is closely monitoring the "tragic situation" in Beirut, following yesterday's massive deadly explosion in the city's port.

It has received one request for consular assistance.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said a member of the Canadian Forces suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A business man who spent many years in Montreal is among those who died in the blast.

Nizar Najarian had recently returned to his home country to get involved in politics.