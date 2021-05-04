Meadowvale man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year old Stephen Alan Dorey of Meadowvale.

Police say Dorey is charged with sexual assault, break and enter and various other offences in Wilmot and Melvern Square.

Dorey is described as an Indigenous man who stands 5'11" tall and weighs 190 pounds with hazel eyes and black hair.

The RCMP believe he is in the Berwick to Bridgetown area of Kings and Annapolis Counties.

Police are asking the public not to approach Dorey if he is seen, and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Annapolis District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.