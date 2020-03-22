Measures announced to help Nova Scotia Businesses, Students

The provincial government has announced measures to help Nova Scotians and Nova Scotia businesses dealing with COVID-19.

At a press conference Friday, the province announced it will invest $161 million to address cash flow and access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses.

Government will defer payments until June 30 for:

- all government loans, including those under the Farm Loan Board, Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board, Jobs Fund, Nova Scotia Business Fund, Municipal Finance Corp. and Housing Nova Scotia;

- small business fees, including business renewal fees and workers compensation premiums;

The province says a complete list of fees will be posted online early next week.

Changes to the Small Business Loan Guarantee Program, administered through credit unions, include:

- deferring principal and interest payments until June 30;

- enhancing the program to make it easier for businesses to access credit up to $500,000

- those who might not qualify for a loan, government will guarantee the first $100,000

Further measures include:

- small businesses which do business with the government will be paid within five days instead of the standard 30 days;

- suspending payments on Nova Scotia student loans for 6 months, from March 30 to September 30 automatically;

- ensuring more Nova Scotians can access the internet to work from home, by providing $15 million as an incentive to providers to speed up projects under the Internet for Nova Scotia initiative and complete them as soon as possible;

Anyone who has travelled outside the country must self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to Nova Scotia.