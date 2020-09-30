Med student clerkship program launched on South Shore

Medical students are getting hands-on training in the South Shore through a program that introduces future doctors to practice in rural Nova Scotia.

The Department of Health says five students from Dalhousie University are being placed in Bridgewater, Lunenburg and Liverpool for a 48-week clerkship through the Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship Program.

Students will gain community-based education under the supervision of local doctors and other health-care providers in the community.

The Health Services Foundation of the South Shore, South Shore Regional Hospital Auxiliary and Queens General Hospital Foundation contributed more than $800,000 to create duty rooms, lounges and learning space at South Shore Regional and Queens General Hospitals.

Government is investing about $130,000 in the South Shore Program.