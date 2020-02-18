Medical students to get hands-on training on the South Shore

Five medical school students from Dalhousie University will get hands-on training in Bridgewater, Lunenburg, and Liverpool starting this September.

In a release, Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey says the Longitudinal Integrated Clerkship Program is a really effective way to show students what it's like to practice in rural areas.

He says, "We hope the early exposure to smaller communities on the South Shore will interest them in eventually building careers there."

Third-year students traditionally do their clerkships with short placements in various communities.

The clerkship program was first launched in September 2019 in Cape Breton, with four students training in North Sydney and New Waterford.

Government is investing about $130,000 in the South Shore program.