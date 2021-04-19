Memorial service, races, moments of remembrance held one year after mass shootings

A memorial service organized by a committee of the Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society was held in Truro yesterday in memory of 23 victims slain one year ago.

Flowers were piled outside First United Church as the sombre event inside was not open to the public, though the hour-long service was livestreamed and began with a provincewide moment of silence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared remarks through a pre-recorded statement, saying the deaths devastated "close-knit communities in Nova Scotia and all Canadians."

He said the country's thoughts are with all of those who lost a family member, friend, neighbour, or loved one in the tragedy.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin attended and told the 60-member congregation that it was important for those experiencing great loss to come together and seek strength from their community.

The day began at 7 a.m. in Portapique with 29 runners taking part in a full marathon, while a half marathon started in Masstown, and both races ending in Truro several hours later.

There were also five and ten kilometre runs as well as a commemorative walk.

Later, more than 200 people gathered at Foodland in Bible Hill and marched to the nearby Bible Hill RCMP Detachment.

An RCMP officer was handed flower with the names of the victims outside the detachment, while police provided a speaker and a microphone to the group for the gathering.