Messy weather expected as we ring in 2020

Snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain are expected across Nova Scotia as 2019 comes to an end.

Environment Canada says snow or rain is expected to develop Tuesday morning over southwestern Nova Scotia then spread to all regions of the province by evening.

The national weather agency says the snow will mix with ice pellets and there is a risk of freezing rain during the changeover to rain.

Colchester, Cumberland, Hants and Pictou counties could see anywhere from 5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets, and 5 to 10 mm of rain.

It's also supposed to be quite windy, with gusts of up to 70 km/h or 80 km/h in parts of Nova Scotia Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the timing and combination of mixed precipitation and strong winds could impact travel in parts of the province New Year's Eve, especially over northern and eastern parts of the province.