Meteghan man facing child pornography charges

The RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has charged a Meteghan man for child pornography offences.

A release states investigators were directed to a residence in Meteghan after a social media application alerted law enforcement that child pornography was being stored on their service.

Police say officers from the RCMP's ICE Unit along with General Duty members of the Meteghan Detachment, Yarmouth/Clare RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, RCMP Digital Forensic Services and the RCMP Nova Scotia Cybercrime Unit searched the home on February 20.

RCMP say 45-year-old Remi Andre Comeau of Meteghan was charged on June 11 with two counts of possession of child pornography as a result of the search and investigation.

The release states Comeau was released and is scheduled to reappear in court in August.