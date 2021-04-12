MHL announces Eastlink South round-robin schedule

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has announced the round-robin schedule for the Eastlink South Division, which starts Wednesday and runs to April 26th.

The Truro Bearcats beat South Shore 4-1 on Saturday to secure third place at the end of the regular season, based on points percentage.

The MHL earlier said a round-robin was chosen to finalize playoff seeding, in part, because teams haven't been on an even playing field all season through all of the COVID-19 restrictions and interruptions.

The round-robin will award three points for a win, two for an overtime win, and one for an overtime loss, with no shootouts.

Truro opens on the road Wednesday in Amherst, and then host Pictou County on Friday.

That will be followed with a home game on the 20th against Valley, road game on the 22nd against South Shore, road game in Yarmouth on the 24th, and a home game against Summerside on the 26th.

The full schedule will be posted on the MHL website as soon as game times are finalized.