MHL announces season extension as Eastlink North teams resume play

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has announced that the 2020-21 regular season has been extended into mid-April as the five teams in New Brunswick resume play tonight.

A team from the Eastlink North hasn't played since January 3rd due to COVID-19 restrictions in the province, and the league says their target is a 30-game schedule.

With the extension, the six Nova Scotia teams will each gain an extra home game to bring them to a 36-game season.

The extra home game for the Truro Bearcats is March 30th against the Yarmouth Mariners.

The Summerside Western Capitals will remain in the Eastlink South for the remainder of the regular season, with a 30-game target due to the number of postponed home games that must be rescheduled.

The MHL says its playoff format is being finalized and will be announced soon.