The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) announced two schedule changes on Monday.

A release states Pictou County's home game with Summerside that was originally scheduled for Thursday January 28th will now be played at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday March 14th.

In addition, Thursday's game between Truro and Summerside in P.E.I has been postponed.

The league says an announcement will be made when this game has been rescheduled.