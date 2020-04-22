MHL Board of Governors establishes N.S. Victims Fund in wake of mass shooting

The Maritime Junior Hockey league (MHL) Board of Governors has established an emergency fund to show their support for the victims of this past weekend's tragic shootings in Nova Scotia.

A release says the Nova Scotia Victims Fund has been created to directly give money back to the families, victims, and communities impacted.

Last week, the Fredericton Red Wings launched their "Thank You Campaign" to honour frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaign offers a package of three decals for $35, with all profits being donated to a charity, group or team of the purchaser's choice.

The Red Wings have announced all proceeds from the campaign will be diverted to the Nove Scotia Victims Fund until Thursday night, at which point the Fund will remain as an option for donation.

To help kick off the MHL Nova Scotia Victims Fund, Truro Bearcats owner Stu Rath is purchasing 200 complete "Thank You Campaign" packages with the Nova Scotia flag.

In addition, Fredericton Red Wings Booster Club President Josh Paul is making a $1,000 donation to show support for the RCMP Detachment in Enfield, N.S.

All funds generated by the campaign will be held in trust until such a time that the full investigation is complete.