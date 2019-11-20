MHL, CMHA partner to offer mental health awareness, suicide-prevention training for players

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) is teaming up with the Canadian Mental Health Associations (CMHAs) to provide mental health awareness and suicide-prevention training for players.

The partnership will make the CMHA's Talk Today program made available to all 12 teams in the MHL thanks to support from the NHL Foundation.

Created in 2014, the program includes a designated CMHA Mental Health Coach connected to each team to help in case someone with the club is struggling or seeking mental health information or services.

There are also mental health and suicide awareness workshops, and a club representative will also work with the CMHA to help implement the training and awareness activities.

MHL President Steve Dykeman says there are many factors that can affect the well-being of MHL athletes, and it's important to that they know there's support available.