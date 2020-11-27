MHL juggles more games in the face of changing COVID-19 restrictions

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to evolve in the region, the Maritime Hockey League is shuffling more games on its schedule.

After 24 changes announced Wednesday to keep the action to regional play, six more games were moved on Thursday.

The Bearcats have added a home game on December 18th against Pictou County, which is a game originally scheduled for January 16th.

That empty slot was filled quickly, with the game between Yarmouth and Truro at the RECC on January 27th being moved to the 16th.

Pictou County will still play that day as well, but it's now a road game against the Valley Wildcats.

The league also adjusted the schedule for the Eastlink North after it was announced yesterday that the health zone which includes Fredericton would move to the orange alert level, which restricts travel.