MHL moves season start date to October 30th

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has announced that the start of the 2020-21 regular season will be moved from October 2nd to October 30th.

The decision was made during a recent meeting of the Board of Governors in Moncton due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as questions surrounding attendance and a normal return to play for the league's twelve franchises.

The league says its Return to Play Plan was submitted to health authorities and other stakeholders this summer and has been well received.

In July, the MHL had announced plans for a full 52-game season, but with the modified start date the league now says it will be a 44-game schedule that runs through the end of March.