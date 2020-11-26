MHL overhauls schedule to comply with new COVID-19 rules in N.S.

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has overhauled its regular season schedule following new COVID-19 restrictions announced in Nova Scotia this week.

On Tuesday, government stated sports teams would be restricted to local or regional play only.

The MHL says its six Nova Scotia teams will play within the mini-divisions created for his season up to the Christmas Break on December 20th.

The Amherst Ramblers, Pictou County Weeks Crushers, and Truro Bearcats will play each other during this time period, with the South Shore Lumberjacks, Valley Wildcats, and Yarmouth Mariners doing the same.

A total of 22 schedule changes were announced, with two games to be rescheduled at a later date, and the chance that more adjustments will be made.

Nine of the changes affect the Bearcats and eight impact the Crushers.