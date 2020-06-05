MHL pleased with Hockey Canada's return to hockey plan

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) says it is pleased with the Return to Hockey plan created by Hockey Canada.

A release states the plan allows each of Canada's 13 branches to work with regional authorities to determine when it is safe to return to the ice in areas under their jurisdiction.

The league has been in contact with Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League and other stakeholders concerning when the 2020-21 season might begin.

The MHL says allowing it to work with regional hockey organizations provincial government and local health authorities will allow the league to ensure safety measures and rules are in place to protect all involved in the game.

Hockey Canada's Return to Hockey plan includes guidelines surrounding facilities, hygiene, cleaning, and other recommended procedures, which in turn will form the basis of any plan the MHL puts in place.

The MHL says there is no timeline for a return to action, but the Board of Governors is optimistic it will be this fall.