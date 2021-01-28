MHL returns to the ice in Nova Scotia this week

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) season is set to return to action tomorrow in Nova Scotia, but it will be without fans in the short term.

The last games in the province were December 19th, just before the league's Christmas Break and when government brought in restrictions that shut down sports across the province.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government announced that games can resume, but without spectators, so the league has announced a number of changes to continue its regular season.

Cross-divisional games have been eliminated and the Summerside Western Capitals will move from the Eastlink North division to the Eastlink South for the regular season.

The MHL had established mini-divisions at the outset of the season to enhance regional rivalries and cut down on travel, but those have now been eliminated in conjuction with the rest of the new adjustments.

The league has set a target to return to action in the Eastlink North, which now encompasses the five teams in New Brunswick, the week of February 8th, but that will be adjusted as needed based on public health restrictions.

Currently, Grand Falls and Edmundston are unable to even practice as they are in a red level health zone, while Fredericton, Campbellton, and Miramichi are in orange zones.

The MHL has not announced the playoff format for this season.