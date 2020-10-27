MHL season schedule released, Truro starts at home Nov 1

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has released the regular season schedule for 2020-21.

The Truro Bearcats begin the season on Sunday, November 1st at 7 p.m. against the Valley Wildcats at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.

The 40-game season itself begins Friday with four games, as part of a Thank You Week where teams will wear specially designed jerseys during each home opener in tribute to the workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MHL teams will auction off the jerseys on their Facebook page throughout the week.

The league has said that every team will qualify for the Canadian Tire Cup Playoffs, but the playoff format has not been announced.