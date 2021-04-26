MHL temporarily suspends hockey activities in Nova Scotia

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is temporarily suspending all hockey activities in Nova Scotia until further notice.

The league says it is postponing all hockey activities for its six Nova Scotia teams, including the final round of Eastlink South Round Robin that was scheduled for Monday night, due to growing concerns over rising COVID-19 case numbers in the province.

On Sunday, the Nova Scotia Government set gathering limits outside of Halifax to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors, until at least May 20th.

Hockey Nova Scotia said later it was pausing all sanctioned events indefinitely across the province.

The MHL says it will continue speaking to stakeholders, monitor public health decisions and pass along more information as it becomes available.