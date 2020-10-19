MHL to begin 2020-21 regular season on October 30th

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) is planning to start its regular season on October 30th.

A release from the league says the 2020-21 season will kick off with "Honda MHL Thank You Week".

Teams will wear specially designed jerseys for home openers to pay tribute to workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The jerseys, which have a profession in the name bar, will be auctioned off.

The regular season schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

The MHL says every team will qualify for the playoffs this season, with the playoff format also to be released at a later date.