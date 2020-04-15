MHL to hold draft, AGM online

The Maritime Hockey League has announced that its draft and annual general meetings (AGM) will be held online.

The event had been scheduled to be held in Truro this year, but the decision to use video conferencing instead comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league cancelled the 2019-20 playoffs just as they were set to begin last month, joining other leagues across the country and sports around the world in doing the same.

The draft and AGM will tentatively be held June 11th to 13th.

The order of selection for the draft is based on the final regular season standings, with the Truro Bearcats owning the 5th overall selection.

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers are 6th in the draft order, though the team currently does not have a selection until the final pick of the 3rd round.