Mi'kmaq band councillor, two fishermen face charges in Nova Scotia fishing dispute

A Nova Scotia Indigenous band councillor and two fishermen face charges related to tensions that broke out on the water after a Mi'kmaq First Nation launched a self-regulated fishery.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Alexander Maloney, who was fisheries manager of Sipekne'katik First Nation, is facing charges of unsafe operation of a vessel in relation to a September 20th incident in St. Marys Bay.

Police say 26-year-old Shaquest India Miller of Yarmouth County faces the same offence, in relation to an October 12th incident in the same area.

The Mounties also say 42-year-old Dale Richard Wagner of Digby County faces a charge related to disobeying an interim injunction prohibiting interference with the First Nation's lobster fishery.