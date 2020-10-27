Mi'kmaq band finds buyer for portion of lobster catch after alleged blacklisting

A First Nation in Nova Scotia that was struggling to sell its lobster amid tensions over its self-regulated fishery says it has managed to find a buyer for a portion of its catch.



Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation said today his band had been stuck with about 14,000 pounds of lobster its commercially licensed boats caught in the Bay of Fundy.



He estimates the value of the lobster at about $150,000, but last week he said potential buyers feared retaliation if they did business with the band.

Sack says the new buyer, who is not being named by the band, won't be purchasing lobster harvested in St. Marys Bay under the band's self-regulated moderate livelihood fishery.



Sipekne'katik opened the St. Marys Bay fishery last month, saying their fishers were exercising the treaty right of East Coast Indigenous communities to fish for a "moderate livelihood,'' as confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in 1999.

A second ruling from the court clarified that the federal Fisheries Department can regulate to conserve stocks, while also noting the application of the rules need to be justified.



