Mi'kmaq Warrior Society members gather around Willow Street rail crossing

A group of protesters set up around the railway crossing on Willow Street in Truro this morning.

Members of the Mi'kmaq Warrior Society gathered with flags flying, and a number of passing cars honked their horns in support.

Truro Police have been speaking with the group, and are stationed nearby.

A man who identified himself as a Millbrook District War Chief tells our newsroom that they have no issue with the Town of Truro.

He says they've set up in support of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation and Mohawk communities in Quebec who have set up rail blockades.

Their gathering, he says, is about raising awareness of First Nations issues as well as pushing for reconciliation talks and an open dialogue with government and the RCMP, not simply just about the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

He calls today a warning, saying they'll block the railway here in Truro if the situation out west continues as it has been going.

He says, "It's sad we have to do this in order to be heard."