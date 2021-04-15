Mi’kmaw fisher argues feds becoming more aggressive in seizures of Indigenous gear

A Mi'kmaq man who has advocated for Indigenous fishing rights says D-F-O seizures of his crab traps signal a more hostile attitude from Ottawa.

Robert Syliboy says fisheries officers in a Canadian Coast Guard vessel confiscated two of his traps off Sherbrooke, Nova Scotia, last weekend.

The 27-year-old fisher from Sipekne'katik (sah-BAY'-ghen-nah-gah-dee) First Nation says his chief had authorized the setting of the snow crab traps as a food, social and ceremonial fishery, and it was intended for a community feast.

The Indigenous band has cited Supreme Court of Canada rulings as supporting its right to a self-regulated food fishery.

However, the federal Fisheries Department says it believes a communal licence is required for fishing snow crab for food, social and ceremonial purposes.

A department spokeswoman said the band doesn't have such a licence and that Syliboy was warned he wasn't allowed to fish.