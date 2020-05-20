Michael Landsberg to host virtual Kitchen Party for Nova Scotians

A virtual Kitchen Party hosted by one of Canada’s leading mental health voices is planned for this weekend in support of Nova Scotians.

Media personality Michael Landsberg, the founder of #SickNotWeak, will speak with a number of guests beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, including Premier Stephen McNeil, Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann, hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, actor Jonathan Torrens, former Toronto Blue Jays GM and now Atlanta Braves President Alex Anthopoulos, and more.

In a press release, Landsberg says, "The last thing people need right now is some preachy, clinical mental health discussion. #SickNotWeak doesn’t do that. We’re here to help people feel connected and supported."

He says it was a "no-brainer" to host something for Nova Scotians, who have been through so much already this year.

The free online event, sponsored by the Bible Hill Kinsmen, will be available on #SickNotWeak’s website, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Kinsmen president Quinn McCarthy says, "As a tight-knit, largely rural community, not being able to gather to properly grieve these events has been particularly hard. We hope that events like this will help people come together online."