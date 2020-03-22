Michelin temporarily shuts down tire production in Canada, US

Michelin says it will temporarily shut down its tire production facilities in Canada and the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a release issued Friday, the company says there will be a "phased suspension" of some manufacturing beginning immediately and lasting at least 14 days.

The CBC reports a company spokesperson as saying details have not been finalized for how production will be scaled back at plants in Nova Scotia.

Michelin employs about 3,500 people and operates plants in Granton, Waterville and Bridgewater.

The CBC says the plan for Nova Scotia is expected to be implemented this week.

(With files from the CBC)