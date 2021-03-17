Middle Sackville man arrested for breaking into vehicles

An 18-year old Middle Sackville man is facing charges in relation to break and enters into vehicles in the community on Monday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a report of a male checking vehicles in the area of Darlington Drive and located and arrested the suspect.

RCMP say the man was in possession of stolen property, which was returned to the owner, and is facing charges of theft and possession of stolen property.

Police say the man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in April.