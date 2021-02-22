Middle Sackville man facing charges after three incidents over 60 minutes Sunday

A Middle Sackville man is facing charges after incidents in three communities over the course of an hour Sunday morning.

Officers responded at 5:49 a.m. to a report of a collision and break and enter at a gas station in Stewiacke and determined a small black car had rammed the front doors at 1:49 a.m. and the driver took off with the cash register.

RCMP say the suspect drove to a business on Highway 214 in Elmsdale 35 minutes later and caused significant damage by ramming the front doors, before driving to a gas station on Highway 2 in Fall River and fleeing with the cash register and a tank of gas.

investigators later found the vehicle in the 700 block of Waverley Road and the driver, 44-year old Chad David Sparkes of Middle Sackville, was arrested.

Police say he is facing seven charges, including three counts of mischief over $5,000 and robbery, and was remanded into custody with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.