Middle Sackville man facing drug, flight from police charges

A 26-year-old man from Middle Sackville has been arrested after refusing to stop for police.

The RCMP say an officer tried to pull over a pickup truck for a burnt out headlight, but the vehicle refused to stop and turned into a driveway.

The driver left the vehicle running and fled on foot into the woods.

Police say drugs were found in the truck, but didn't specify what was located.

An off duty RCMP member, who was aware of the incident, saw the suspect running through a backyard and chased after him.

The suspect ran up a tree and once back on the ground he was arrested without incident.

The man is charged with flight from police, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and obstruction.