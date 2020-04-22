Military called in to help RCMP investigation of shooting rampage in Nova Scotia

The Canadian military has been called in to help the Nova Scotia RCMP investigate one of the largest mass murders in the country's history.

The military issued a statement saying it has provided personnel, modular tents, lights, tables, chairs and generators to a number of locations in the province.



Photos from Portapique, N.S., show a large military truck and a number of other smaller vehicles parked along the entrance to Portapique Beach Road, where the shooting rampage started late Saturday.



On Tuesday, police confirmed the death toll had climbed to 23, including the suspected gunman.



His 22 victims include a teacher, two nurses, neighbours of the shooter, two correctional officers and an RCMP officer.



The RCMP said it continues to investigate whether the suspect acted alone.

There was also confirmation he was wearing an authentic police uniform.