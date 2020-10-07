Military reports more than 220 Canadian troops contracted COVID-19

The Canadian Armed Forces is lifting the veil of secrecy over the number of troops with COVID-19. The new figures come as the military gets ready for fresh calls to help out during the second wave of the pandemic.

In its first full update since mid-March, the military revealed yesterday that a total of 222 Canadian service members have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

That includes 24 active cases.

Officials said in March, when there were three cases, they would stop sharing such details.

The military did later reveal that 55 of the more than 16-hundred soldiers deployed into long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec in the spring had become infected with the novel coronavirus.

But it refused to provide overall figures for the nearly 100-thousand-strong force.

Officials expressed concern the information could be used by foreign adversaries hoping to take advantage of the pandemic.