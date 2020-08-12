Millbrook man arrested after fleeing Truro Police

Truro Police say a Millbrook man has been arrested after fleeing police earlier this week.

A release states officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on a black Mercedes on King Street in Truro on Monday morning.

Police say the driver fled at a very high rate of speed, but officers did not pursue.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old man from Millbrook was arrested and is facing charges of flight from police, driving while his licence is prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen licence plate.

Truro Police say the vehicle has been seized and the suspect will appear in court at a later date.