Millbrook man charged after 'violent altercation': RCMP

A 31-year-old Millbrook man is charged with aggravated assault after what police describe as a violent altercation in the community.

Millbrook RCMP responded to a call shortly after midnight on Monday that an injured man was requesting assistance.

The victim was located and transported to hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Aaron Joseph Cope was arrested a short time after the initial police call and was held in custody.

He also faces two counts of breaching probation.

After an initial court appearance he was remanded into custody and returned to court yesterday.