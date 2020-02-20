Millbrook man charged in 2018 murder to change plea to guilty

A 27-year-old Millbrook man scheduled to go to trial for first-degree murder has served notice he plans to change his plea to guilty.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy is charged with killing 46-year-old Jamie Blair of Millbrook in April 2018.

Sylliboy originally pleaded not guilty and a five-week trial was scheduled to begin in Truro in late April.

But, according to the Truro News, Sylliboy's lawyer told court during a hearing Thursday morning that his client wants to forego a trial and enter a change of plea.

A court date has been set for March 3, at which time Sylliboy is to re-elect to judge alone and change his plea.

A sentencing date is expected to be chosen that day as well, plus there will be opportunity for victim impact statements to be heard.

~ With files from the Truro News