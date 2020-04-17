Millbrook man maintains not guilty plea in 2018 murder case, will go to trial

A 27-year-old man has reconsidered a change in plea and will be heading to a four to five-week trial on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old Jamie Blair at a Millbrook residence in April 2018.

Kevin Brian Sylliboy appeared in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Truro via video this morning, with Crown and defence lawyers on a conference call with Justice Jeffrey Hunt.

On February 13th, Sylliboy's lawyer Zebedee Brown indicated to the court that his client wanted to forego a trial and planned to change his plea.

The matter was set over during an appearance on March 3rd as the defence told the court that there were issues with the statement of facts which had to be resolved with the Crown.

Today, Justice Hunt said Sylliboy intended to maintain his not guilty plea and go to a jury trial.

The trial has been scheduled to start on November 9th and continue through the week of December 7th, though that fifth week may not be necessary, pending discussions between Crown and defence.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for May 19th and 21st, with two days in August also set aside for further discussions.